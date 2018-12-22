Man Kills Labourer In Delhi After Suspecting Him Of Affair With Wife

The accused, identified as Anil Chaudhary, told the police that he suspected Vikas Yadav of having an affair with his wife for a year which led him to kill Yadav.

Delhi | | Updated: December 22, 2018 23:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Kills Labourer In Delhi After Suspecting Him Of Affair With Wife

Police was informed about a dead body brought to a hospital in Delhi. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man in outer Delhi after he suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife, police said on Saturday.

Police was informed about a dead body brought to a hospital in Delhi. The dead man was identified as Vikas Yadav by his relatives. He was employed as a labourer at a chemical factory.

The accused, identified as Anil Chaudhary, told the police that he suspected Yadav of having an affair with his wife for a year which led him to kill Yadav.

Chaudhary, a resident of Nangloi, was employed at a shoe factory.

Yadav was carrying two mobile phones and Rs 15,000 which were missing from his possession, police added.

Two others -- Bakil, 38, and Kamrul Huda, 27 -- who allegedly robbed the dead man, were also arrested, police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi PoliceDelhi MurderNangloi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bank StrikeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsKamal HaasanPNR StatusTrain StatusSohrabuddin caseGST Council MeetingSajjan KumarElon Musk

................................ Advertisement ................................