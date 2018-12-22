Man Kills Labourer In Delhi After Suspecting Him Of Affair With Wife

Police was informed about a dead body brought to a hospital in Delhi. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man in outer Delhi after he suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife, police said on Saturday.

Police was informed about a dead body brought to a hospital in Delhi. The dead man was identified as Vikas Yadav by his relatives. He was employed as a labourer at a chemical factory.

The accused, identified as Anil Chaudhary, told the police that he suspected Yadav of having an affair with his wife for a year which led him to kill Yadav.

Chaudhary, a resident of Nangloi, was employed at a shoe factory.

Yadav was carrying two mobile phones and Rs 15,000 which were missing from his possession, police added.

Two others -- Bakil, 38, and Kamrul Huda, 27 -- who allegedly robbed the dead man, were also arrested, police said.