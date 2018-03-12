Man Killed At Delhi Restaurant For Complaining About Quality Of Food

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly by three employees of an eatery following an argument after he complained about the quality of food he was served, police said today.The incident was reported yesterday from east Delhi's Preet Vihar.The victim, Pawan, himself owns an eatery in Mandawli. He had gone to Kamal Dhaba to have food. He complained about the quality of food he was served there.Three employees of the eatery - Sachin Govind and Karan, allegedly attacked him with a broken ladle on his lower back, the police said. Pawan was hit multiple times with the ladle.Pawan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment. The accused were arrested.Out of 462 cases of murder reported last year, killings over trivial issues accounted for 18 per cent of the cases, according to the Delhi Police.