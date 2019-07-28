Man Involved In Over 100 Cases Of Car Theft Arrested In Delhi

Accused has stolen more than 100 cars till now (Representational)

A 40-year-old man involved in over 100 cases of car theft have been arrested from southeast Delhi and 11 vehicles were seized from him, the police said today.

Zahid (40), a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, used to target cars parked in the residential areas of Delhi-NCR and sold them in Meerut.

He has stolen more than 100 cars till now, they said.

On the intervening night of July 22 and 23 a car was intercepted in an area between Kalkaji temple and Chirag Delhi and the driver, Zahid, was apprehend as he failed to provide any valid document for the vehicle, a police official said.

During interrogation, Zahid disclosed that he used to steal vehicles with other auto-lifters and was arrested for the first time in 2005. Last year he formed his own gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The members of his gang called him Anna, which mean elder brother. This led the gang to be called ''Anna Gang'', the officer said.

Following his arrest, 10 stolen luxury cars have been recovered from Delhi, Meerut and Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh, the police added.

