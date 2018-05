The fight ensued over a Rs 700 loan. (Representational)

A man was shot in the leg allegedly by two persons, including a minor, following a fight over a loan of Rs 700, the police said Friday.A man named Kamal and a juvenile fired on Noor Mohammed on Thursday, they said. Noor owed Kamal Rs 700, but was not returning it.Kamal was arrested while the juvenile was detained.