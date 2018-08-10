Man Impersonating As Director Arrested For Duping 15 Aspiring Models

The accused was arrested from his residence on Wednesday night following a raid by local police.

Delhi Police arrested a model who impersonated himself as a director and duped over 15 aspiring models after promising them good assignments in Mumbai and Punjab.

The police said the accused Shubham, 22, is a resident of south Delhi's Mahipalpur. He was arrested from his residence on Wednesday night following a raid by local police.

"During investigation, it was found that Shubham wanted to become an actor and started his modeling career five years ago. He spent a couple of years in Mumbai, but he could not get good assignments. He later started his own agency ''Dream for Success'' and named himself as Viraaz as a director," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya said.

"He lured many aspiring models through his contacts and also by the agency advertisements. He fixed meeting with models in hotels located at Mahipalpur and signed contracts with them. He told them that he had good contacts with singers, artists and many Bollywood directors in Mumbai and Punjab," DCP Arya said.

"During the audition and meetings, Shubham managed to get bank details of the victims. He would take their money and switch off his phone. He duped over 15 models. We are questioning him and trying to figure out his victims," the DCP said.