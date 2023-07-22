Man Hit With Iron Rod, Robbed Of Over Rs 14 Lakh By 4 Men In Delhi

Vela Ram, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, works in Chandni Chowk. At around 1 pm on Friday, he was going to Shastri Nagar to deliver Rs 14,96,600 to one Aman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case has been registered and a crime team inspected the spot, police said. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Four unidentified people allegedly robbed a man of more than Rs 14 lakh after hitting him with an iron rod in Sarai Rohilla area here, police said on Saturday.

When he reached a public toilet in Shastri Nagar, four people came on two bikes, hit him on the head with a rod and fled with the bag containing money, Mr Kalsi said.

A case has been registered and a crime team inspected the spot, police said.

