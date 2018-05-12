Man, His Family Beaten At Police Station In Delhi, 6 Cops Suspended The Station House Officer of Rani Bagh police station was taken off duty and sent to the district police lines, while six other police personnel who had allegedly beaten up the man were suspended.

Share EMAIL PRINT The police yesterday lodged a case in the matter against the police personnel. (Representational) New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged beating of a man and his family inside a police station when they refused to pay a fine to get their two-wheeler released after it was towed away from outside their home, a police official said today.



The Station House Officer of Rani Bagh police station was taken off duty and sent to the district police lines, while six other police personnel who had allegedly beaten up the man were suspended.



The police yesterday lodged a case in the matter against the police personnel.



Six policemen allegedly beat up Surendra Aggarwal (43) and his two sons - residents of Saraswati Vihar in northwest Delhi.



Mr Aggarwal claimed that a scooter was parked outside his residence when the police officials took it away on May 6.



He told senior officers that their security guard had informed the police that the vehicle was not parked illegally but the police personnel refused to listen to him.



Mr Aggarwal's youngest son visited the police station to get the vehicle released but was asked to pay Rs 200, which he said he had refused. He claimed that the officers then increased the amount to Rs 1,000 and also thrashed him.



Mr Aggarwal's elder son went to the police station to check on his brother but he was also beaten up. Later Mr Aggarwal and his wife went to check on their sons and he was also beaten up while his wife was physically heckled, they alleged.



They informed the Station House Officer about the matter but he asked them to settle the issue saying that highlighting the matter would pose risk to the jobs of many people. He accompanied Mr Aggarwal and his family to Saroj Hospital where they were administered first-aid, according to the FIR.



Mr Aggarwal later met senior officers who inquired into the matter, police said.



Six officers -- an assistant sub-inspector and five constables -- were suspended while the SHO was sent to the district police lines.



