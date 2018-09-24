Man Attacks Woman, Her Mother After Marriage Proposal Turned Down

Police said the accused was chasing the woman. (Representational)

A mother-daughter duo was allegedly attacked by a 24-year-old man after the woman's family rejected his marriage proposal in Shadara's Krishna Nagar, police said Sunday.

They said the accused was pressuring the girl to marry him. However, her mother was against the proposal since he was unemployed.

Police said the accused was chasing the woman.

When the two stepped out of their house, he stopped them on a street and attacked them with a sharp object, they said.

They have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, the officer said.

The woman's father is a vegetable vendor and the accused used to live alone since her parents have died, the police added.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, they said.

