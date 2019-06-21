Man Attacks Couple For ''Having Him Sacked'', Kills Woman

The accused Rati Ram was later arrested from his hideout (Representational)

A man was arrested today for killing a woman and critically injuring her husband after blaming them for his sacking from his job, a police officer said.

The incident occurred early on Thursday in the Nizamuddin JJ Colony and police were informed by a local resident.

"On reaching the spot, they found Sita, 25 and her husband Mangal, 26 in their home with multiple stab injuries. The two were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where Sita was declared dead, while Mangal is undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

"Mangal told police that he and Sita were attacked by their relative, Rati Ram. Rati Ram was under the influence of alcohol and attacked them late night," he said.

Rati Ram was later arrested from his hideout, he added.

"Rati Ram told interrogators that he along with Mangal, Sita and other family members worked as a labourers under a PWD contractor. Two days ago, he was sacked by the contractor and suspected that Mangal and Sita were behind the issue as they had complained against him," he said.

