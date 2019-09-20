Man, 31, Arrested For Allegedly Killing Woman In Delhi

After the murder the accused kept hiding in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai: Cops (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Dwarka's Sector-23 area, the police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Jagdeep Deswal, a resident of Najafgarh. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said.

On May 2, 2018, brother of one Sandeep was allegedly killed by Rajiv, Akshay Dagar, Arjun and Manirul over a land dispute issue, the police said.

Deswal suspected involvement of one Kamlesh in the murder of Sandeep as she was in relationship with Rajiv, they said.

Thereafter, he decided to kill her to take "revenge", the police said.

On December 10 at around 9.30 am, Deswal, along with three juveniles, went to the house of Kamlesh and killed her by indiscriminately firing at her.

"Police got a tip-off on Wednesday that Deswal would come near DJB office, Sector-6, Dwarka, to meet his friend, following which a trap was laid and he was arrested at 5:45 pm," Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

Interrogation revealed that after killing Kamlesh, Deswal left Delhi and kept on hiding in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, he said.

One semi-automatic pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his possession, the police said, adding that Deswal was previously involved in eight criminal cases.

