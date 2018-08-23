Man Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Delhi

The accused was arrested and 500 grams of heroin was seized from his possession. (Representational)

A 29-year-old man was arrested in New Delhi with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh, police said today.

The accused identified as Rashid Khan, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, used to procure the drug from Bareilly, they said.

Based on a tip-off, on August 21, police laid a trap at a bus stand near Indira Gandhi Stadium between 10.15 am and 10.45 am where the accused had come to supply a huge consignment of heroin to his client.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested and 500 grams of heroin was seized from his possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bhisham Singh.

Advertisement

During interrogation, Khan told police that around three years ago, he came in contact with one Pappu who lured him to supply heroin. To gain easy money, Khan joined him and started procuring the drug from Bareilly and supplied it to his clients based in Delhi and the national capital region, the officer said.

Police is trying to trace Pappu and further investigation is underway, he said.

For more Delhi news,click here