Teen Stabbed Outside Tuition In South Delhi, Attacker Arrested

The student sustained head injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS. (File)

A man was arrested and his minor brother was detained for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old student outside a coaching centre in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The student, Abhishek, sustained head injuries and is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science's (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, an official said.

A case has been registered for attempted murder and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is on, an official said.

The accused, Shishpal (25), who often created ruckus outside the tuition centre, said an official familiar with the matter.

Police said they received a PCR call around 8.43 pm on Monday, informing them that someone had beaten a student at G Block in Sangam Vihar. "The caller also informed a student has suffered injuries on his head," an official said.

"During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that one AD Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar runs a tuition Centre for the students for Classes 1 to 12. Shishpal and the juvenile used to make noise in front of the tuition centre every day," an official said. "On Monday, he again screamed and shouted, and abused passersby," they added.

"When Mahesh attempted to pacify him, Shishpal started abusing which led to a clash. Hearing the noise, the students came outside," an official familiar with the matter said.

"Shispal's younger brother rushed there with a knife and gave it to Shishpal who allegedly stabbed one of the students on his head multiple times," the official added.

Official added that Abhishek became unconscious after the attack, adding, "both the accused rushed inside their house".

"Police and the people rushed there immediately and shifted the injured Abhishek to the Majidia hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre," they added.

Police said they have recorded the statement of Mahesh.

"Later, Shishpal and his younger brother started throwing bricks at the public from the roof of their house. Luckily, no one was injured. Police reached the roof of their house and caught them both," an official familiar with the matter said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)