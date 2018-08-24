Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Delhi

Police arrested the accused with the help of local surveillance. (Representational image)

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in south Delhi.

Police identified the accused as Prakash, 24, a resident of JJ Cluster in Rangpuri Pahadi located in Vasant Kunj. Prakash works as a ragpicker and was arrested with the help of local surveillance.

"During interrogation, it was found that Prakash on Wednesday noon also attempted to kidnap the victim but failed after her mother raised alarm," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya.

"Later at night he attacked the victim when she had gone out to relieve herself at a secluded place near the forest," Mr Arya said.

"When the victim fell unconscious, he dumped her in a pit," the officer said.