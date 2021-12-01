Man Arrested For Firing At Woman, Son During Wedding Procession In Delhi

The accused was previously involved in two criminal cases, police said. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at a woman and her six-year-old son during a wedding procession in west Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Wednesday.

A PCR call was received regarding a firing incident at Tikri Kalan village around 8.45 pm on Tuesday. The woman and her son were rushed to SGM Hospital, they said.

The injured persons have been identified as Saroj and her six-year-old son, residents of Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Saroj is currently out of danger and her son has been referred to Safdarjung Trauma Centre, a senior police officer said.

The wedding of Saroj's cousin Tilak Raj was scheduled for Wednesday and on Tuesday, some relatives were going to the local temple in the village, the officer said.

When they were about to reach the temple, Rajiv (30), a resident of Tikri Kalan, came in the street with a country-made pistol in his hand and fired a shot in the air. The bullet hit Saroj and her son, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

A case under relevant section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act was registered and Rajiv was arrested, Singh said.

Rajiv told the police that he was drinking at his home when he heard the sound of dhol. He took out his pistol and fired a bullet in the air, following which he fled from the spot, the DCP said.

The accused was previously involved in two criminal cases, Mr Singh said, adding that he was a life convict and was currently out on parole.