Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Person Who Slapped Him In Delhi

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area where Rashid was last seen. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested from southeast Delhi's Jasola area for allegedly killing a person who had slapped him during a family function, police said Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Tauffiq alias Sonu, 28, and is a resident of Palwal in Haryana.

On February 20, the police received information about a person lying unconscious in a car near Omaxe Square Mall in Jasola.

On reaching the spot, they found the man in the driver's seat of a car with a bottle of liquor in his hand.

He was taken to the Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was later identified as Moahammad Rashid, 35, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave in Jamia Nagar.

On February 21, during post-mortem at AIIMS Hospital, a bullet was found from Rashid's head, a police official said.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area where Rashid was last seen outside a liquor shop at Jasola with a person named Tauffiq.

During interrogation, Tauffiq disclosed that a few months back, during a family function, an altercation took place between Rashid and Tauffiq over a petty issue.

"Rashid had slapped Tauffiq during the function and since then, he had decided to eliminate Rashid," Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

Tauffiq procured a pistol and followed Rashid to the liquor shop in Jasola. They both met and consumed liquor in the car, where Tauffiq shot Rashid in the head and fled from the spot, Mr Biswal said.