Man Arrested At Delhi Airport For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth 36 Lakhs

A man of Dubai was arrested in Delhi airport for carrying gold bars worth 36 lakhs (File Photo)

A man was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on his arrival from Dubai for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth more than Rs 36 lakh by hiding it in his shoes, a customs official said on Friday.

On specific information, the officers of the Air Customs Preventive at Delhi Airport intercepted the passenger who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday, the statement quoting a custom official said.

A detailed personal search resulted in the recovery of eight gold bars weighing 933 grams which were concealed inside the shoes worn by the person, the official said. The market value of the seized gold bars was approximately Rs 36,48,030, according to the statement.

The gold has been seized and the person has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.