Man Arrested 11 Years After Kidnapping, Raping Minor: Police

The accused had committed the crime in 2007 and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. (File)

A man was arrested 11 years after he reportedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl in Kapashera in New Delhi, police said yesterday.

Mohammed Akhtar, who committed the crime in 2007 and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was held on November 29, they said.

In June 2007, a man filed a complaint in Kapashera police station alleging that his 14-year-old daughter had been kidnapped by Akhtar, said senior police officer AK Singla.

The girl was rescued from Bihar and handed over to her parents, but Akhtar managed to escape, he said.

In May 2008, Akhtar was declared a proclaimed offender and in 2014, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, police said.

On November 29, police received information that Akhtar would come to Samalkha to meet someone. Police laid a trap and the accused was arrested.

Akhtar told police that he had changed his name to Anand after the incident and was hiding in Gurgaon, Noida and Bihar. He worked as a private taxi driver, Mr Singla added.