Man Allegedly Poses As Cop At Delhi Metro Station, Arrested

The man was seen wearing a uniform with a badge that bore the name 'Nadeem Khan'.

A man posing as a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested in Delhi at the Chandni Chowk metro station on Saturday, officials said.

The man was wearing a uniform with a badge that bore the name 'Nadeem Khan'. He claimed that he was a trainee with the CRPF in Srinagar.

The man told officials that he was returning from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, where his mother had died. However, officials found that his both parents were alive.

Officials also alleged that he was no CRPF trainee in Srinagar.

Officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also found two Aadhaar cards in the man's possession. The two Aadhaar cards carried different dates of birth, father's names and addresses.

CISF authorities also recovered a mobile phone from the accused. He has been handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.