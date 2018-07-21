Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Delhi

Police have taken the man into custody and are further investigating the case (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman, married for seven years, was allegedly killed by her husband in New Delhi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Aslam Khan said that the woman was found dead in her house in Shalimar Bagh at 10 am on Friday.

"Her parents said that her husband used to torture her and have alleged that he has killed her," she said, adding there were marks on the neck of the deceased but the exact cause of death is not known as yet.

In 2014, the victim had filed a complaint at the Women cell, Faridabad, where her parents live.

A case has been registered under section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of dowry death and the husband is in police custody and is being interrogated.

The post-mortem report will come on Monday.

