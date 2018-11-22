Man Accused Of Attacking Arvind Kejriwal Sent To 14-Day Custody

Anil Sharma was detained by police personnel on Tuesday. (File)

The man who allegedly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chili powder on Tuesday has been sent to a judicial custody of 14 days.

The accused, Anil Kumar Sharma, was produced in the national capital's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday for the hearing of the attack.

Anil Sharma was detained by police personnel on Tuesday after he allegedly attacked the Chief Minister outside his office in the secretariat building with chilli powder.

However, the Delhi Police said, "Sharma had gone to the Chief Minister's office to submit a complaint with a staff member's reference. After handing over the complaint to the minister, he bent down to touch his feet during which Kejriwal's security persons intervened and his spectacles fell down. Subsequently, security personnel moved him aside and found him carrying a pouch in his hand which apparently contained chili powder, which later got torn."

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the police registered a complaint under Sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duties), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),"