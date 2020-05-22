Lt Governor Asks Delhi Development Authority For Moratorium On Payments

Anil Baijal has written to the DDA, police and the municipal corporations to take measures proactively to ameliorate sufferings of the people and the businesses.

Lt Governor Asks Delhi Development Authority For Moratorium On Payments

Anil Baijal is also the chairman of the DDA

New Delhi:

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, suggesting that a panel be formed to help people and businesses in these "tough times" with special focus on protection of interests of labourers.

According to a statement, Mr Baijal asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to explore measures for moratorium on instalments, allotment money, lease rent and licence fee among others so that EMD (earnest money deposit) is not forfeited and allotments are not cancelled.

Mr Baijal is also the chairman of the DDA.

He also directed the Home Department to take steps to explore the possibility of automatic extension of the validity of licences for various categories like hotels, restaurants, guest houses and swimming pools which expired after March 1.

The lieutenant governor has written to the DDA, police and the municipal corporations to take measures proactively to ameliorate sufferings of the people and the businesses.

Comments
Anil BaijalDDAArvind Kejriwal

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com