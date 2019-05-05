Security Lapse 'Strategic'? Arvind Kejriwal Says Attempts Made To End AAP

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal alleged the attack on him "looks like a conspiracy"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged a BJP conspiracy behind yesterday's attack on him, saying the frequency of the attacks and the corresponding security lapse, all point to it. The BJP, he said, has been trying to "finish" the Aam Aadmi Party government and has been targeting all its leaders. The police said the man who attacked the Chief Minister was a "dis-satisfied" AAP supporter.

Mr Kejriwal, who was slapped by the man during a road show, today said it was the ninth attack on him and the fifth since he became the Chief Minister.

"Security responsibility falls under BJP. Every other state does not work this way. Is it strategic or was it a mistake? It (a security lapse) may happen one, two or three times. Beyond that, it looks like conspiracy," Mr Kejriwal said addressing the media today.

Last year, Mr Kejriwal was attacked outside Delhi's most protected building, the Secretariat.

The attacker had forcefully smeared chilli powder on the Chief Minister's face. Earlier, he had been pelted with eggs and shoes and ink has been smeared on his face.

Mr Kejriwal, who has called such instances attacks on Delhi's mandate, today enumerated the other times his leaders and others associated with him have been targeted.

"There have been raids on my office, house. There have been raids on Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jaiin. Twenty MLAs were arrested. My relatives are being harassed. They (the BJP) tried to overthrow our government in unconstitutional ways," said the Chief Minister, who has been at loggerheads with the Centre since AAP's sweeping victory in Delhi in the 2016 assembly polls.

