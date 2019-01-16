Delhi BJP To Reach Out To Beneficiaries Of Central Schemes As 2019 Polls Near

BJP aims to contact all beneficiaries of the Centre's schemes ahead of the Lok Sabha general elections.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has appointed senior leaders as 'Labharthi Sampark Pramukh' and 'Vistarak' in order to reach out to the beneficiaries of the PM Modi-led government's schemes. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the new appointees will also bust claims by Aam Aadmi Party of welfare and development in the national capital.

"A list of beneficiaries will be prepared by Labharthi Sampark Pramukhs (LSPs) and Vistaraks. Further, party workers will be deployed so that each of them contacts ten beneficiaries," Mr Tiwari said.

"They (AAP) have taken credit for increase in wages of ASHA workers and ANM (auxillary nurse midwife), and also for skill development centres, which actually happened due to the central government's decisions and funds," Mr Tiwari claimed.

The BJP plans to reach out to all the estimated 22 crore beneficiaries of government's schemes such as Ujjwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jan Awas Yojna, Jan Dhan among others.

He said there will be one LSP and 'Vistarak' in each of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. There will be 70 'Vistaraks' in each of the Assembly constituencies.

A condition for the appointment for LSPs and 'Vistaraks' was that they will not contest the Lok Sabha 2019 election.