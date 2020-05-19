Alphabetically Decided Timings For Industrial Firms In Delhi's Lockdown4

Buses can run but with only 20 passengers at a time to follow distancing rules

Industries in Delhi will open with staggered timings decided alphabetically, say the city government's guidelines on reopening economic activities in lockdown4. Markets and shopping complexes will open on an odd-even basis as part of precautions against coronavirus.

Revised guidelines for Delhi came into effect today after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave details of what will be allowed in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi is among the metros worst affected by the virus, but Mr Kejriwal said: "We have to gradually move towards opening up economic activities. We will have to learn to live with coronavirus."

Only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones, or areas that have been tightly sealed with known entry and exit points after a spike in virus cases.

To ensure physical distancing, industrial firms will operate at different times based on their names. Those with registered names that start with the letters A to L will function from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM and the rest will operate between 8.30 AM and 6.30 PM, according to the rules.

Metro, cinema theatres, gyms, shopping malls, salons and political and religious gathering remain prohibited. All standalone shops and shops in residential complexes can reopen.

Transport other than buses will be regulated.

Buses can run but with only 20 passengers at a time to follow distancing rules critical to keep the infection at bay.

Only one passenger will be allowed in autorickshaws while two can ride in cabs.

People and cars can start moving again with conditions; only two passengers can ride in cars and pillion riders will not be allowed for scooters and bikes.

All private and government offices can function in full strength.

Private offices in Delhi have been allowed to have 100% staff from today instead of a third, as it was till now. But on the first day, many offices in Delhi saw very little staff, with employees struggling to get transport.

Connaught Place in the heart of Delhi, an iconic ring-shaped shopping complex that has offices of financial and legal firms' employees, was almost deserted since it was a struggle for anyone to get to that point.