Light Rains Occur In Parts Of Delhi, Showers Expected Tomorrow As Well

Light rains today occurred in parts of the national capital, which experienced a humid day, even as the maximum temperature settled below the normal levels.

The maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) department official.

The city received traces of rainfall between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM.

The humidity oscillated between 88 and 56 per cent.

The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for tomorrow.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius.