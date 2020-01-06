Light Rain In Delhi, Temperature Likely To Fall In Next 3 Days

Rain is likely across north India between January 7 and 9. (File)

Delhi saw light rain on Monday evening after a warm day and more showers are expected in the next 24 hours, the weather office said. The minimum temperature in the city rose slightly due to a cloud cover

However, temperatures are expected to dip over the next three to four days due to rains under the influence of a western disturbance.

The city recorded maximum temperature at 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius.

Rain is likely across north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to fall in temperature in Delhi. The minimum temperature may fall to 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by January 11, weather officials.

On Tuesday, light rains, thundershower and hailstorm, with winds gusting up to 20-25 kmph, are expected in the city towards the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.