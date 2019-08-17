Light Rain Brings Down Temperature In Delhi

Delhi received 7.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday

New Delhi received light rainfall on Saturday, bringing down the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average.

Many parts of the city received intermittent light to moderate rains throughout the day.

The city received 1.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, a meteorological department official said.

He said Delhi received 7.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The maximum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 77 per cent, the Met official said.

Palam received 3 mm rainfall, Ayanagar 2 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 1.5 mm rainfall, he said.

The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains and thundershowers on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.