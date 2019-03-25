Light Rain Brings Down Temperature In Delhi

Delhi was greeted to a pleasant Monday morning with light rain in parts of the city. (File photo)

After a warm spell this week, Delhi was greeted to a pleasant Monday morning with light rain in parts of the city, bringing the maximum temperature two notches down to 30 degrees.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below the season's average.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorm for Monday along with strong surface winds during the day.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively," the meteorological department said.

After an extended cold spell, the temperature in the national capital has been on the rise since early this week. The maximum temperature in Delhi touched close to 35 degrees around Holi.

