Light Intensity Rain Likely In Parts Of Delhi-NCR Today

Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall in September, the highest in 77 years. (file photo)

Light intensity rainfall or drizzle will occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in South Delhi during the next two hours, as per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.

"18/09/2021: 13:10 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi ( Ayanagar), during next 2 hours," said a tweet from RWFC, New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, several parts of the national capital had witnessed heavy rainfall. The weather forecasting agency that day had issued an orange alert warning of moderate to heavy rainfall along with the strong winds in the national capital.

Last week on Saturday, senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani at IMD said that Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall in September, the highest in 77 years. He also informed that the national capital received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years.