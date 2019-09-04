Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra Withdraws Plea Against Disqualification

Kapil Mishra had joined the BJP after being disqualified from AAP.

Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who recently joined the BJP, today withdrew his plea against his disqualification under the anti-defection law.

"I have joined the Bhartiya Janata Party and my sole mission now is to throw Arvind Kejriwal's corrupt government out of Delhi," he told reporters later outside the Delhi High Court.

Kapil Mishra was disqualified with effect from January 27 for sharing stage with BJP leaders at an election event.

Mr Mishra said that he joined the BJP on August 17, days after the assembly speaker disqualified.

In his order, the speaker had said Mr Mishra appears to have "given up the membership of his original political party" as he campaigned for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Mishra had argued that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also shared the stage with rival political parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi Party and there cannot be different yardsticks for members.

Seeking cancellation of the speaker's order, Mr Mishra had said that the decision was "wholly illegal, arbitrary and vague" as he was not given any opportunity to present his case.

In his petition, Mr Mishra had said when he attended the BJP event, the speaker assumed he had voluntarily given up his AAP membership.

The speaker, however, did not consider the fact that he had attended the budget session and also followed all the whips issued by the Aam Aadmi Party government besides supporting all the bills, proposals and resolutions piloted by it.

Mr Mishra had claimed that strict action was taken against him because he highlighted the alleged acts of corruption by the Chief Minister and that the speaker had "prejudice and oblique motive" against him.

He had said he visited BJP leader Vijay Goel's home on January 27, where he also met BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. He argued that under no law his visit could have remotely been equated to voluntarily relinquishing the AAP membership.

