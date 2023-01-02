New CCTV Confirms Witness Account, Car Makes U-Turn, Drags Delhi Woman

The body can be clearly seen under the vehicle.

A new high quality security camera footage has confirmed the eyewitness account that the 20-year-old woman, who was killed on Sunday early morning after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car, was dragged under the accused's car for over an hour.

The new CCTV footage shows the Maruti Baleno car making a U-turn on a road in Delhi's Kanjhawala road in Ladpur village, where the eyewitness Deepak Dahiya runs a confectionary shop.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the incident "shameful" and said he hopes the culprits get the strictest punishment.

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he tweeted in Hindi, along with a newspaper clipping that says the police have registered the case under lighter sections of the law.

Mr Dahiya had said that the vehicle had taken a U-turn after hitting the scooty. The footage, recorded at 3.34 am, shows the vehicle coming back towards the Tosi village, where the body was found. The body can be clearly seen under the vehicle.

The eyewitness had said that the accused kept dragging the body of the girl which got entangled to their vehicle for 18 to 20 kilometres, and it lasted for about one and a half hours.

"It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Mr Dahiya told news agency ANI.

Mr Dahiya had said the accused kept driving repeatedly on the same road, of about four to five kilometres, by taking U-turns.

"I tried to stop them many times, but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours, they carried the girl's body for about 20 km,' he said.

He chased the car with his motorcycle and was in contact with the police. After about one and a half hours, the body fell from the car near Jyoti village on Kanjhawala Road, after which the accused fled, he said.

"It could not be just an accident," Mr Dahiya stressed.

The woman was killed after her scooty got hit by the car and her body got entangled under the vehicle, and dragged for a long distance, police have said. The accused, who have been arrested, have claimed the car windows were up and there was loud music inside the car, so they did not notice it, and fled the spot when they realised what had happened.

The suspected car was traced, and the five occupants were caught from their houses.