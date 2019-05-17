JNU Student Found Dead On Campus, Suicide Suspected, Say Police

The student was a second-year Master of Arts student. (Representational)

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was found dead in a suspected suicide inside a study room on the campus in south Delhi, the police said.

The police said some people on the campus informed them at 11:30 am today that the student had hanged himself.

He was a second-year Master of Arts student. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

The police said an investigation is on.

