JNU Student Found Dead On Campus, Suicide Suspected, Say Police

The police said some people on the campus informed them at 11:30 am today that the student had hanged himself.

Delhi | | Updated: May 17, 2019 16:25 IST
The student was a second-year Master of Arts student. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was found dead in a suspected suicide inside a study room on the campus in south Delhi, the police said.

He was a second-year Master of Arts student. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

The police said an investigation is on.

