Delhi Man, Who Shot At Schoolgirl Allegedly For Rejecting Him, Arrested

The 16-year-old girl was shot at in Delhi's Sangam Vihar while she was returning from school.

Armaan Ali, the main accused who shot and injured a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Delhi earlier this month, was arrested today, police said. Bobby and Pawan, two of Armaan's accomplices, were earlier arrested over the murder attempt after the girl had reportedly spurned Armaan.

CCTV footage obtained from Sangam Vihar on August 25 revealed the victim, a grade 11 student from Cambridge International School, being shot at by Armaan, who was following her on a motorcycle, along with Bobby and Pawan. The girl sustained shoulder injuries and was admitted to Batra Hopsital, where police later recorded her statement.

The girl told the police that on the day of the incident, while she was returning from school, three boys were following her on a motorcycle. Once she reached Sangam Vihar's Block B, one of the boys shot at her from a pistol. All three accused fled the spot immediately thereafter.

The victim also revealed that she and Armaan came to know each other through social media and were in touch for two years. However, for the last four-five months, she had stopped interacting with him after rejecting his proposal for an affair. Later, Armaan started stalking her. According to the police, the girl's version was corroborated by Bobby and Pawan, who said that Armaan was angry with the victim after she had rejected his proposal and approached them for help in executing the murder plan. Both Bobby and Pawan are drug addicts, police said.