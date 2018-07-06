Jharkhand Girl, Confined And Raped, Rescued By Delhi Commission For Women

Delhi Police conducted raids at three locations to rescue the girl (File)

The Delhi Commission For Women rescued a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly been trafficked and raped, according to a statement from the women's panel.

The women's panel received a call from the father of the girl, hailing from Jharkhand, that she was being trafficked.

After receiving the information, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal directed formation of a team of DCW counsellors which coordinated with Delhi Police and contacted the girl.

The girl was unable to provide complete address of her location due to which raids were conducted at three locations.

The mobile number of the girl was then put on surveillance and her location was traced. The team reached the location and the girl, along with two other girls, was found there and taken to the police station, the statement said.

The girl informed that she was brought to Delhi one year ago for domestic work by a man. She was kept in a house for three days in Shakurpur where she was raped multiple times.

She was then placed in a house in Tagore Garden from where she managed to run away. She then found work in another house where she was again raped.

Thereafter, she went to several locations to find a safe shelter and was abused multiple times, the girl told DCW. She was about to be trafficked to Bangalore when she was able to contact her father. Till date, she has not been paid even a single penny for the work that she was forced to do, said the statement.

Police have registered a case in the matter in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place.

An accused has been arrested in the matter and the girl has been placed in a government-run shelter home.

