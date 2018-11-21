JNU Plans To Close Dhabas Over Hygiene Concerns, Mulls Food Courts

JNU has taken a decision to explore the feasibility to establish food courts and close dhabas. (File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union alleged that the administration passed a proposal to shut down small dhabas on the campus after the varsity decided to explore the feasibility of establishing food courts on the campus.

The varsity's Executive Council (EC), in its meeting on Tuesday, took the decision to temporarily close one of the reading rooms in the main library building to improve fire safety measures.

All other facilities in the library will continue to be available for the users, the varsity said.

In response to the growing demands from the students for availability of clean and hygienic food, and also creating good ambience on the campus, the Executive Council has taken a decision to explore the feasibility to establish food courts at suitable locations, it added.

This will facilitate students of JNU, who are from various parts of the country, to have a wide range of choice of food and provide a hub for networking and interactions, the varsity said.

The Executive Council decided to take appropriate action against the canteens on the campus which are neither following rules nor catering to the requirements of the student community for clean, hygienic and affordable food, they said.

The JNUSU accused "the JNU administration under Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of trying to privatise and corporatise the university public spaces and academics".

"The latest decision to close down existing dhabas and start tendering process for new food courts comes from that very philosophy as this is being done by bypassing already established democratic decision making process in JNU," the union said.

"By closing down a reading room of library, and cutting down 80 per cent of library budget, the JNU VC has holistically attacked and destroyed what JNU stands for," it added.