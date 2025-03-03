"How Did You Click Photo?" Chaos In Delhi Assembly Over AAP MLA's Post

The Delhi Assembly descended into chaos today over an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA's post on X during the proceedings of the House. MLA Jarnail Singh clicked a photo during the ongoing session and posted it on the social media platform, drawing flak from the MLAs of the ruling BJP. The assembly speaker issued a warning to him, stressing that clicking photos in the House amounts to a breach of privilege.

In his now-deleted post, the AAP MLA claimed that discussions were underway in the absence of ministers. "Who will answer on behalf of the government?" he wrote on X.

The post caused an uproar in the assembly, with the BJP MLAs seeking action against the AAP legislator from Tilak Nagar.

Parvesh Verma, Public Works Department (PWD) minister in the newly-formed cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, said that it was "a serious matter" as clicking photos during the session is prohibited.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar demanded Mr Singh's phone "be confiscated", adding that the matter "should be referred to the committee for further action".

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta asked Mr Singh to apologise and delete the post. "How did you click the picture? You will delete this tweet. You will apologise and assure us you won't do it again."

Mr Singh expressed regret about his post but said he was trying to highlight the absence of ministers from the House: "I asked why the cabinet was not present here. We got no answer. I objected to it and tweeted it. I raised my objection".

The Speaker interjected, asking him, "Tell us, will you delete your tweet?"

He then issued a warning to Jarnail Singh: "We are issuing a warning to you. And the House urges you to delete the tweet".

He clarified that the live video streaming of the proceedings of the House is legal visual content as it is done with his permission, but no member can take personal photos or make videos.

The AAP MLA, however, did not delete the post immediately. He did so only after the Speaker warned him again when some BJP MLAs highlighted that the photo had not been deleted.

The assembly also witnessed a bitter exchange between the ruling BJP and AAP over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the city's health infrastructure and management.

The audit reports have become a huge bone of contention between the BJP and AAP in the assembly. Recently, Speaker Gupta suspended all AAP MLAs - including the leader of opposition in the House and former Chief Minister Atishi - except one, for three days for their protest against the ruling party.

Today was the first time the MLAs came to the assembly after the suspension.