Japanese Man Found Dead In South Delhi Apartment The police were informed by the locals in the morning that Yoichi Nishimura, a Japanese national, was not opening the door to his room.

Police found Yoichi Nishimura's body when they were told he was not opening his door (Representational) New Delhi: The body of a 70-year-old Japanese man was found from a rented accommodation in south Delhi's Defence Colony on Tuesday, police said.



The police were informed by the locals in the morning that Yoichi Nishimura, the Japanese national, was not opening the door to his room.



The police reached the spot and looking through a window of the room, spotted the deceased lying on the floor of the washroom.



The door to the room was broken open and it was found that Mr Nishimura had died.



The deceased worked as an engineering consultant for the NIPPON company. He was suffering from diarrhoea for the last few days and was on medication.



The autopsy result would throw more light on his medical condition, the police said, adding that there was no external injury on his body.



The family of the deceased has been informed.



