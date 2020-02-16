Jamia Protesters Release Video Of Cops Attacking Students In Library

The CCTV Footage was released on Saturday.

A two-month old video has emerged that shows several policemen thrashing students at the reading hall of Delhi's Jamia Millia University on the day violence broke out at the campus after a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

The 49-second clip - released by Jamia Coordination Committee on social media on Saturday - shows students sitting at university's Old Reading Hall (M Phil Section). A man sitting at a desk hides under a table as cops approach. Another man is seen rushing around; he sits before cops enter. The Jamia Coordination Committee is a group of alumni and students.

Several policemen in riot gear suddenly barge into the room, severely baton-charge students as they look for cover. Some students are seen running out.

Violence broke at Jamia Millia University on December 15 after a protest march by the university's students ended in a pitched battle with the police, vandalism and torching of vehicles. The police, which used batons and teargas to contain the violence, later barged into the university and detained around 100 students.

Delhi Police responded to allegations of force and entering the campus by insisting they "only acted to control the situation".

Jamia students had distanced themselves from the violence and some officers of the Delhi police privately admitted that local thugs were responsible for it. In a statement, the students said, "We have time and again maintained our protests are peaceful and non-violent."