Massive Fire In South Delhi Metro Parking, Dozens Of Vehicles Gutted

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicles parking station at Jamia Nagar in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

At least 80 E-Rickshaws, 30 of them new, 10 cars, 2 scooties and one motorcycle were damaged by the fire. No casualties have been reported.

After an emergency call at 5 am, seven firetrucks were sent to douse the flames.

"Seven fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes," said the Delhi Fire Service as quoted by news agency ANI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.