ISIS-Linked Couple Had Plans Of Suicide Attack In Delhi: Police Sources

The man identified as Jahanjeb Sami used to run a private company.

A couple from Kashmir, accused of links with the ISIS unit from Afghanistan's Khorasan Province, has been detained by the police from south Delhi, police sources said. Sources said they were planning a suicide attack in Delhi and inciting young Muslim men to conduct terror strikes. The ISIS, the sources said, has a big role in engineering the protests against the contentious citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

A senior official associated with the operation said the couple had been in touch with senior ISIS members in Afghanistan to exploit the ongoing agitation against the amended citizenship law and incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes in the country.

The couple -- identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beig – was taken into custody this morning from their home in Jamia Nagar, where the prestigious Jamia University is located. They were found to possess certain sensitive items, sources said. After Shaheen Bagh, Jamia has been the other big hub of the protests against the citizenship law.

Sources said Jahanjeb Sami used to work in a private company. The couple also ran a social media platform called "Indian Muslims unite", which worked towards mobilising support against the CAA and the NRC.

The Centre has repeatedly insisted that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act – which figured prominently in their campaign for the Delhi assembly elections -- were a conspiracy.

Various ministers and BJP leaders have alleged that the Congress, which practiced the politics of minority appeasement, was driving the protests. Several leaders, including Union minister Giriraj Singh, have also alleged a role of Pakistan in the protests.

The biggest protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been going on at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been conducting a sit-in for more than three months.

Last month's violence in northeast Delhi, in which 53 people died, had started as clashes between the anti-CAA protesters and those supporting the law. The opposition alleges that the hate speech by a section of BJP leaders ahead of the Delhi assembly elections had contributed greatly to the violence.