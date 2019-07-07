Government Employee Stabbed To Death In Delhi Home While Family Slept

Anand Kumar Singh's eldest son is 16 years old. He also has a younger son and daughter

A 43-year-old government employee was stabbed to death inside his house in Delhi Friday night. Anand Kumar Singh worked as a senior auditor at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General or CAG. Mr Singh lived with his family, including three children in south east Delhi's Jaitpur area. Family members informed the police after they found his body early morning Saturday.

Mr Singh's body had multiple stab wounds, said police officials, adding that the door to his home was open. Family members were unaware of anyone breaking in as they were asleep in other rooms, according to the police.

Police officials said they found no evidence of any robbery. Police are trying to find out the motive behind the crime.

He worked at the Receipt & Dispatch section in the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure at IP Estate.

