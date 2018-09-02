Delhi Man Allegedly Kills Teen To Teach His Family A Lesson

The boy had left his home on the night of August 26 and his body was found in a sack near Haiderpur canal the next day.

Delhi | | Updated: September 02, 2018 04:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Man Allegedly Kills Teen To Teach His Family A Lesson

The accused became a suspect after he started taking interest in the investigation (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a teenage boy in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri to settle scores with his family, the police said on Saturday.

The boy had left his home on the night of August 26 and his body was found in a sack near Haiderpur canal the next day, they said.

After investigation, the police arrested a man identified as Raj Kumar.

Suspicion about his involvement arose as he was taking keen interest in the investigation, the police said.

When asked about his activities since the day the boy went missing, Kumar tried to mislead the police, a senior officer said.

The accused, who has a criminal record, had an enmity with the boy's family and killed him to teach them a lesson, he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi crimeman kills boy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVMedals TallyCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................