Murder Inspired By Film 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi' Cracked In 3 Hours: Cops

The suspect was caught at the New Delhi Railway Station. (Representational)

Drawing inspiration from the 1996 film 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi', a 17-year-old domestic help killed his employer's child with disabilities and tried to flee with cash and jewellery, leaving behind a black glove, the police in Delhi said on Thursday.

He was caught within three hours, just as his train was about to leave the station, the Safdarjung Enclave police said.

The child had been found dead a day ago at his home. The boy's parents and grandmother had gone to a temple, and his sister too left for the market after a while. When she came back, she found her brother dead.

When she checked the house, she found that some jewellery, a mobile phone and around Rs 40,000 in cash were also missing, police said.

According to the police, the boy was killed after he saw the domestic help steal the items and raised an alarm. The teenager told the police that he felt humiliated cleaning after the boy and had been looking for an out but did not have the money to do so.

After stealing the cash and jewellery and strangling the boy, he left a black glove on the spot - as seen in the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan movie 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi', the police said.

Acting quickly to catch the suspect, the police found that he had been employed via another servant.

They also tracked down some relatives of the teenager who said he could have left for his village in Bihar's Sitamarhi where his mother lives, the police said.

Teams were sent to different railway stations and the Anand Vihar bus terminal. The domestic help was caught at the New Delhi Railway Station along with the stolen jewellery and cash.

The victim's family has been left stunned by the incident. The boy's body had many bruises, according to a friend of the family.

The teenager had seemed obedient and never refused any work, he said, adding they never noticed anything suspicious about his behaviour.