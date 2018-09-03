Indirapuram Youth Held On Rape Allegations By A Minor Girl

The police arrested the youth on a tip-off. (Representational)

The Indirapuram Police has arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a minor girl who lives near Abhay Khand, the police said today.

City superintendent of police Shlok Kumar said the incident happened on Sunday when the 15-year-old girl's father had gone to his work and the mother had left for village.

He said the youth took advantage of the absence of the girl's parents and allegedly raped her at her house.

On raising an alarm, the youth allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequence and fled, said the officer. When her father returned, she narrated her ordeal to him after which he approached the police and filed an FIR.

Advertisement

Mr Kumar said the accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The officer said the police arrested the youth this afternoon on a tip-off. He also said the girl has been sent for medical examination.