Video: Man Fires Shots Outside Delhi Showroom On Extortion Visit

An armed man was caught firing multiple shots in the air outside a showroom in Delhi. The incident was captured on a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed near the premises of the showroom.

The incident took place in the Dariypur locality near Bawana police station.

In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen reaching the showroom on a motorcycle. One of them is captured firing multiple shots in the air before entering the showroom. After a few seconds, the pair can be seen leaving the premises on the bike. Reportedly, the armed man demanded Rs 50 lakh from the showroom owner.

The motive behind the shooting was to instill fear in the shop owner and extort money, police officials said.

Several teams are investigating the case, officials added.