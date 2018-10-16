'In Shock,' Says Father Of Man Threatened With Gun At Delhi 5-Star Hotel

Gaurav, who accompanied the woman, is seen shielding her in a viral video of the incident.

We are shocked, says the father of the man who was at a five-star hotel in Delhi where a former Uttar Pradesh politician's son pulled out his gun as he threatened a woman. The woman had allegedly objected to him walking into the women's washroom.

In a viral video of the incident on Sunday, Ashish Pandey, the son of Uttar Pradesh politician Rakesh Pandey, a former parliamentarian of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), can be seen holding a gun as he argues with the woman. After shouting expletives and threats, he drives away with three women in his BMW, unchecked by the hotel staff.

Former Congress lawmaker from Delhi's Model Town and Gaurav's father, Kanwar Karan Singh, said his family is under extreme stress. "If it can happen to my son, it can happen to anyone. We are scared. We don't feel safe," said Mr Singh.

But the Congress leader is "thankful to God" that "nothing bad" happened to his son. They haven't filed a complaint yet, but Mr Singh said that they submitted a written statement.

"Whatever we had to say, we have told the Delhi police. We trust the police and the law. In the meantime, we are also consulting our lawyers," he said.

A realtor from Lucknow, Pandey is known to visit the capital frequently with his friends. But Gaurav didn't know him, Mr Singh said.

The Delhi police charged Pandey with the Arms Act but is yet to locate and arrest him.

A Look-Out circular, which alerts the police at borders, airports and railway stations about a wanted man, has been issued.

The woman at the receiving end of Pandey's threats and abuses told a news channel she was scared and so were the hotel staff.

"A man with a gun hurled abuses at us and walked up threateningly. I was intimidated and scared. The hotel staff were present at the spot. They tried to intervene but could not as they were also scared," the woman said.

The video has provoked outrage and disgust on social media. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has also tweeted about it.

"Delhi Police has initiated action on this incident which is also being shown in the media. FIR has been registered under Arms Act and IPC. Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others," Mr Rijiju tweeted.

The hotel staff filed a complaint today after footage of the incident played on a loop on news channels.