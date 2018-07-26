In Delhi's Burari Deaths, Police Seeks Psychological Post-Mortem

A psychological autopsy attempts to study a deceased person's mental state.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has approached the Central Bureau of Investigation's Central Forensic Science Laboratory demanding psychological post-mortem to be conducted in connection with the Delhi's Burari death case.

This would mean that psychologists will analyse the psyche of the dead.

A psychological autopsy or post-mortem attempts to study a deceased person's mental state by analysing medical records, interviewing friends and family and conducting research into their state of mind prior to death, the police said.

The bodies of seven women and four men were found dead in a house in Burari area on July 1.

77-year-old Narayani Devi's daughter, two sons, their wives and children were all found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Burari in north Delhi, all of them with their faces bandaged, mouths duct-taped and their hands tied behind their back. Only Narayani Devi was found lying on the floor in another room.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar said that post-mortem of all the 11 bodies have been completed, and initial reports suggested suicide.

Till now, over 200 people have reportedly been interrogated in the case so far.

Investigations indicated that the family hadn't expected to die and intended to repeat the ritual that they thought would improve their lives. 11 diaries found at the house, filled with handwritten notes, have revealed that the family was influenced by the delusions of one man, Lalit Chundawat, 45, Narayani Devi's younger son. The last entry on June 30 revealed detailed steps described as "the road to God".



(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)