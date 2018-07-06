Woman 'Tantrik' Geeta Maa Questioned In Delhi's Burari Deaths

11 family members in Delhi's Burari were found dead last Sunday.

A 'tantrik' (occultist) was questioned by the Delhi Police on Friday in connection with the sensational deaths of 11 members of a family in the city's Burari area on Sunday.

The woman who reportedly goes by the name of 'Geeta Maa' is said to be the daughter of the contractor who had built the home of Lalit Chundawat, the 45-year-old man believed to have planned the mass suicide as a "thanksgiving ritual".

Police sources say they have not found any links between Geeta Maa but are investigating to see if the family was influenced into taking their lives.

Investigating the theory that the family had planned and executed the ritualistic mass hanging, the police have also started a "psychological autopsy" of the family members.

Ten of the 11 members of the family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on Sunday, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house.

Her daughter Pratibha, 57, and her two sons Lalit and Bhavnesh, 50, were among the dead.

Bhavnesh's wife Savita, 48, and their three children - Maneka, 23, Neetu, 25, and Dhirendra, 15, were also found dead.

The others who were found hanging were Lalit's wife Tina, 42, their 15-year-old son Dushyant and Pratibha's daughter Priyanka, who was engaged last month and was supposed to get married by year-end.

On Wednesday, NDTV reported how the police had recovered CCTV footage from the area that showed some members bringing stools and wires that were used for their hanging. They had also found 11 diaries which had "psychological musings" and things about attaining "road to God".

(With inputs from PTI)