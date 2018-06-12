In Delhi, Robbers Loot Valuables Worth Rs 27 Lakh From Jewellery Shop The accused came inside the showroom on the pretext of buying jewellery. They held the employees captive, threatened to shoot them and decamped with valuables, they said.

New Delhi: Three men robbed valuables worth Rs 27 lakh from a jewellery shop in Rohini today by holding the employees captive, the police said.



The accused came inside the showroom on the pretext of buying jewellery. They held the employees captive, threatened to shoot them and decamped with valuables, they said.



They even took the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras, the police said.



The shop employees told the police that the accused had visited the outlet last week also on the pretext of buying jewellery, but had then said that they would come back later.



Police are probing whether the accused were also involved in another robbery in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, in which a



