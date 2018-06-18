'Strange People Live There': Ola Suspends Driver For Refusing Route

Ola in a tweet said it does not encourage "discrimination". (File)

@Olacabs why are you not taking any action against this bigot driver patener? @DelhiPolice — Jonny Bravo (@jonnybravo_04) June 18, 2018

Specific to the shocking Incident that happened last night, we have off-roaded the driver. Ola, like India, believes in secularity & will never allow any sort of discrimination amongst its customers & driver partners. We stand by our customer & deeply apologise for the incident. — Ola (@Olacabs) June 18, 2018

Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018

Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times. — Ola (@Olacabs) April 22, 2018